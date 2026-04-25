CM Punk Names His Favorite WWE WrestleMania Match

CM Punk has been part of numerous memorable matches throughout his career, and he recently revealed his all-time favorite WrestleMania matches.

Ahead of WrestleMania 42, Punk and his wife and fellow WWE star, AJ Lee, answered "Complex's" questions around WrestleMania, one of which was his favorite WrestleMania match. Without skipping a beat, the WWE star named the WrestleMania 13 match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart as his favorite, before naming a few others.

"WrestleMania 13, Chicago, Rosemont Horizon, Bret Hart-Steve Austin," he began. "There's so many. And again, it's so subjective. It depends on who your favorites are. It depends on what you grew up watching. We spoke earlier about Savage and Ultimate Warrior. I'd put that up there. The first Undertaker-Shawn Michaels match."

Punk then named one match that took place at WrestleMania 41 in 2025, the triple threat match between IYO Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair, as another favorite WrestleMania match. He questioned why that match didn't main event the show and instead opened it, noting that the match merited it because it was a title match and involved three of WWE's top stars in the women's division.

"I think more recently — and recency bias, we just watched this — the three-way from last year in Las Vegas, IYO Sky, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. There's matches at WrestleMania that you look back on and you're like, man, that could have possibly, should have been the main event. And that's three of the top stars, a title on the line, and they opened the show," Punk said.

Some may argue, a few years down the line, that Punk's match at this weekend's WrestleMania, where he and Roman Reigns delivered a classic, could also make the list of the greatest WrestleMania matches.