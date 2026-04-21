Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Jeff Jarrett Comments On Company's TV Deal

The National Wrestling Alliance, better known as the NWA, announced a new television deal during this year's NWA Crockett Cup with none other than Sinclair Broadcast Group, which formerly owned and aired Ring of Honor, to broadcast the weekly "NWA Powerrr" on Comet TV.

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Jarrett commented on the deal during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, expressing what he believes this adds to the pro wrestling industry. "It's another global distributed, weekly, episodic brand; I think congrats to Billy Corgan, congrats to NWA, congrats to the talent," Jarrett said. "I think it's healthy to the industry; I do. Another place for the guys to work consistently."

NWA is coming off a previous broadcast deal with Roku, which aired "NWA Powerrr" on Tuesday nights, against "WWE NXT." Back in 2025, NWA owner Billy Corgan recalled that the contract took 6-9 months to put together, and was the first major deal for NWA since their days as NWA-TNA, but evidently the deal lasted less than one calendar year.

Previously, NWA had an agreement with The CW to stream "Powerrr" on its app, but the broadcaster ultimately opted for WWE's "NXT" instead. At the time of writing, it's unclear whether or not "NWA Powerrr" will continue to go head-to-head with "NXT" on Tuesdays in order to continue this streaming feud, or if they'll pick another day of the week not already occupied by WWE or AEW programming.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.