Update On NWA's Partnership With The CW Following WWE NXT Premiere

2024 has seen a lot of changes when it comes to the television landscape of professional wrestling. AEW recently announced their new media rights deal that will see them stream on MAX from 2025 onwards, "WWE SmackDown" has moved back to USA Network after five years with FOX, while "WWE NXT" has left USA to be part of The CW's weekly schedule.

One company that has also seen a major change of late has been the NWA, who made their debut on The CW streaming app in February 2024, but it seems that having two wrestling companies on the same network won't be happening. Both PWInsider and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have confirmed that NWA's weekly "Powerrr" has left The CW app. The move was made on October 1, the same day as "NXT's" debut on the network, but for the NWA fans who still want to watch their weekly show, there is no need to worry, as "Powerrr" will stream on X beginning Tuesday, October 29. The show is also scheduled to keep its traditional airtime of 6:05 PM ET.

"Powerrr" was originally reported to begin airing on The CW every week, as NWA President Billy Corgan announced that the company had signed a television deal with a "top 20 network" in 2023 after three years of streaming on YouTube and Triller TV respectively. However, that plan was reportedly changed due to a segment on their 2023 Samhain pay-per-view in which Father James Mitchell was seen snorting something that many fans assumed was cocaine. Both The CW and NWA faced serious backlash due to the spot, and the NWA's programming eventually wound up on The CW's app rather than on TV.

