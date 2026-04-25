AEW's MVP Opens Up About Health And Muses On Hypothetical Retirement Plans

For the last twenty years, MVP has been a fixture in the pro wrestling scene, and is continuing to go strong in AEW as a member of The Hurt Syndicate, alongside Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. But at 52 years old and carrying a laundry list of past injuries and health issues, including Wolf-Parkinson-White syndrome, MVP is aware that his time in the wrestling ring is growing shorter, even if he's not ready to call it quits just yet.

On a recent episode of "Marking Out," MVP discussed his health issues and his wrestling mortality, stressing that he wasn't retired from in-ring competition just yet, but that he has been thinking about his end date. He proceeded to lay out his ideal retirement scenario, which would see him work a program with someone in AEW, have a match that would end with him leaving his wrestling boots in the ring, and then having one final independent/international tour to wrap things up, before transitioning full-time into a managerial role.

"I would like to leave my boots in the ring, symbolically," MVP said. "But then I'd like to do just one last indie tour. Just get one last round of indie dates and do some indies in the states and Europe and other countries. And just finally be done, done. Like 'Okay, this is it man. It's over now. There is no more MVP, the wrestler.'

"I'll still be around as a vocal representative for The Hurt Syndicate and other talent that may need my services. But I'm ready to stop falling down. The time is coming. And I'm thinking probably next year man. Probably next year will be the end of MVP in the ring as a wrestler. But as long as somebody needs me to speak up for them, they'll get it."

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription