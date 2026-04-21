Brandi Rhodes Set To Star In New Reality Show

Cody Rhodes retained the WWE Undisputed Championship over Randy Orton on Night One of WrestleMania 42. Seated ringside were his wife, Brandi, and their oldest daughter, Libby. The Rhodes family has even more to celebrate as Brandi will be starring in a new reality show, "All Rhodes".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will showcase Brandi at "the center of family, fame and a rapidly expanding business empire." She has two companies, Naked Mind Yoga & Pilates and Pinkerton's Baby & Kids Boutique. Additionally, her YouTube show, "A Shot of Brandi" was revived on WWE's YouTube channel. The show originally aired on her YouTube channel when she was in AEW. When the Rhodes were in AEW, they had a reality show called "Rhodes to the Top" that ended when they left the promotion.

Magilla Entertainment is the production company behind "All Rhodes". They recently launched a joint venture with Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) called Meat Castle Media. Brandi spoke about working with the company. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with Magilla Entertainment on this new docuseries. I've long admired their work, and couldn't imagine a better team to capture the ambition, chaos and heart it takes to build and grow a business."

Matthew Ostrum and Laura Palumbo Johnson, Magilla cofounders and producers, released the following statement: "Brandi is in constant motion; she wears so many hats and moves at a relentless pace across every part of her life. Entrepreneurship is already a full-time endeavor, but Brandi is constantly expanding what she takes on, and that ambition and drive are at the center of what this series explores." The show will be shopped "imminently".

During her time in WWE, Brandi Rhodes used the name Eden and was a backstage correspondent and ring announcer for "Raw" and "SmackDown". In addition to wrestling in AEW, she was the Chief Brand Officer (or Chief Brandi Officer) and launched AEW Heels, a fanclub for women wrestling fans. She is recognized as the first Black woman to hold an executive position in a major wrestling company.