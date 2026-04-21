Trick Williams Says Fellow WWE Champion Is His Dream WrestleMania Opponent

This past weekend, Trick Williams had his first WrestleMania moment when he defeated Sami Zayn for the United States Championship on the second night of this year's show, and he's already begun to think about his future opponents at the event going forward.

Speaking on "The Pivot Podcast," Williams was asked what his dream WrestleMania world title match would be, and the United States Champion named one of the biggest names in WWE today as the opponent he'd want to face at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All."

"Roman Reigns ... cause he's the flag bearer of the company for the past three, four, five, six, seven, eight years. How long? I mean, and that's all due respect to Cody Rhodes who's done an amazing job. Like he's still on top of his game. CM Punk doing his thing. Randy Orton, who's talking trash, said that I'm not 6'5. We the same size," he explained. "But Roman Reigns is the guy, you know what I mean? Like the guy who put the company on his back, you know what I mean? If I want to be in the business and I say I want to be the best of all time, I got to see the best of all time. And right now that's Roman Reigns."

Williams has already stood toe-to-toe with former world champions such as Randy Orton and Damian Priest since being called up to the main roster at the beginning of the year. At this rate, if Williams continues to build upon his momentum as one of the most popular stars on "WWE SmackDown," his goal of eventually wrestling Roman Reigns could come to fruition sooner rather than later.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pivot Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.