WWE's Triple H & Shawn Michaels Discuss The Skillset & Development Of Je'Von Evans

In a time when WWE is beginning to lift up a new wave of stars, Je'Von Evans is one of its fastest-rising performers, though he's not yet 22 years old. Sitting down together for Variety, WWE's Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels used Evans as an example while discussing the current state of the industry and the company's developmental process.

"I just had this conversation with Je'Von the other day, to say, 'Right now, you're the kid doing the s**t that nobody else has ever seen before,'" Triple H said. "Focus on punches, kicks, focus on this other stuff. Because a year from now, there'll be a kid doing s**t that you're like, 'How's he doing that?' And we'll all be like, 'Remember when [Evans] was doing all the cool s**t? Now he's doing all the cool s**t."

According to Levesque, Evans is just the latest wrestler to go through this process that many before him already have, including former D-Generation X member X-Pac as well as Michaels himself. While the high-flying moves are something to behold, Levesque believes that the basics, such as selling, are what builds a true connection between a wrestler and the audience.

"I don't ever tell anybody ... all the stuff people told me. 'You're going too fast, slow down.' I feel like all those things will take care of themselves," Michaels said. "When they make it up to the main roster, then it becomes about psychology and timing and selling and telling a story."