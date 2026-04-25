Becky Lynch Put Up A 'Massive Fight' With WWE Creative Regarding Bianca Belair Feud

From 2021 into 2022, WWE stars Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair took part in a long-term story that saw them wrestle at two SummerSlam events and a WrestleMania, along with numerous other matches in-between. Reflecting on the feud during an interview with Vulture, Lynch shared her belief that the audience didn't initially want her to turn heel, but the initial feud against Belair seemed to cement her status as a villain.

"When I came out and I beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds, [the audience was] furious," Lynch said. "Bianca's awesome, she's amazing, she's incredible. She's everything you want in a superstar and more, and they were mad for her, which is wonderful. I mean, they were proper mad, though, which I don't think you want. But I do want it, because I'm like, 'That's the point. ... You're supposed to hate me.'"

According to Lynch, she and Belair were assured that Belair would get her win back at the following WrestleMania, and that the two "wouldn't touch" until then, to keep anticipation for the match high. However, that promise was quickly broken as they wrestled again and again.

"It was a bit of a fight – no, it was a massive fight to try and maintain this match," Lynch stated.

The two eventually made it to WrestleMania, where they battled for nearly 20 minutes before Belair won the world title from Lynch. Recalling how gracious Belair had been in their initial SummerSlam match, Lynch said she was eager to pay it back, and fought against the bout becoming a Triple Threat that would see Lynch retain. Looking back now, Lynch feels that the two should've been in the main event that night rather than "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return against Kevin Owens.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Vulture and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.