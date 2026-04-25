Mickie James Names WWE Star She Wishes She Could've Wrestled

Though she's been out of a WWE ring since 2022, Mickie James still has eyes on the roster wrestling for the company today. As revealed on "Busted Open Radio," among it lies a few names she's still eager to wrestle herself as well.

Atop James' list of desired WWE opponents sits "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, whom James briefly locked up with in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble. Beyond that, though, lingers the untapped potential of an official singles match.

"I would love to have gotten in the ring with Charlotte. Never really worked with her or wrestled her," James said.

Elsewhere in WWE's current women's division, James sees in-ring magic being struck with "The Man" Becky Lynch and former WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill as her opponents. "This version of Becky Lynch, I think I would really love because I only wrestled Becky when she was the Lasskicker. So I think this one would just be a unique [matchup], especially as Hardcore Country Mickie. I think the personalities would be really cool. I would actually really enjoy to do a program with Jade Cargill as well. I always love that story of the underdog and she's such a presence. I would hope that to tell that story the right way, it would be really cool. It would be different, emotional. I think it would be good for her too. I feel like she needs some of that [feeling] where people genuinely either want to hate her guts or love her."

James, a 27-year veteran of the squared circle, most recently wrestled in a three-on-three Hardcore Country match at TNA Rebellion on April 11. Flair, Lynch, and Cargill all competed at WWE WrestleMania 42, with Lynch notably dethroning AJ Lee as WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.