Big Damo (Fka WWE's Killian Dain) Reportedly Signs With MLW

Big Damo, formerly Killian Dain in WWE, has signed for MLW and will make his debut in the promotion soon.

Damo, who was previously a part of the Sanity faction in WWE, has wrestled in numerous promotions worldwide, featuring in AEW, TNA Wrestling, and PROGRESS, to name a few. The imposing star will soon be seen in an MLW ring, which was first reported by "Fightful Select."

The report claimed that MLW plans to use him as a "major" star. The promotion's decision to hire Damo is part of their larger plan of adding more European stars to their roster. "Fightful Select" stated that the new star will be in the CONTRA faction, and he is set to be a part of the promotion's tapings in Chattanooga on May 9, followed by shows in New York on June 11, and Philadelphia the following two days.

MLW later announced Damo's signing on social media and confirmed that he will be a part of the show in Chattanooga.

The Sanity faction that Damo was in during his time in WWE reunited after Damo's release from the promotion, and the trio — led by Eric Young and including Alexander Wolfe — continues to wrestle in the independent promotions like PROGRESS and ICW.