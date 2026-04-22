Austin Theory Went To Great Lengths To Conceal Identity As WWE's Masked Man

WWE's Austin Theory was the mystery man revealed last December, and he's opened up about how he kept it a secret.

A mystery, hooded man had run riot in WWE last year, which eventually turned out to be Theory, who joined The Vision. Despite the numerous rumors that other stars were under the mask, Theory has clarified that he was the only one who donned the masked outfit.

"Yes, every time it was me. It wasn't all these other guys you think it was," he said to Adrian Hernandez. "It was my ass, you know, everybody was like, 'Oh, that's got to be Austin Theory.'"

Theory revealed in the interview that he had to go to great lengths to keep his identity a secret, so much so that he would have elaborate travel plans so that he didn't give anybody a clue that he was the masked man.

"My travel was crazy. I was flying into the opposite city, staying at the hotel, then I'd have a chauffeur pick me up, take me to the arena. But the best part is because when you get to the shows, there's fans waiting outside already. And sometimes, you know, they can see through and try to figure out who it is. So, my favorite part was most of the time when these chauffeurs picked me up, they had no idea like who I was or what I was doing. So, right when I get close to the building, I put my black hoodie on, I put my shiesty on, I put my hood on, and the brother driving's just like looking in the rearview like, 'Am I about to get robbed? Like, what's happening?'"

Theory said that he would keep his face fully covered even when he was backstage at WWE events and that not many people knew that it was him under the balaclava.