AEW's Jeff Jarrett Discusses Vince McMahon Joining Him In WWE HOF

For the second straight year, Vince McMahon's presence loomed large over the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, with fans chanting "Thank you Vince!" after he was mentioned by his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, during her Hall of Fame speech. That reaction has prompted plenty of discussion, including whether or not McMahon should be inducted into the Hall of Fame himself, or how that could even be possible as McMahon continues to face accusations of sex trafficking and abuse from Janel Grant in her ongoing lawsuit.

As it turns out, at least one person was having that discussion before fans chanted for McMahon at the Hall of Fame ceremony. On last week's episode of "My World," Conrad Thompson asked AEW's Jeff Jarrett, himself a WWE Hall of Famer, about the possibility of McMahon going into the Hall of Fame, perhaps at next year's WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia. Jarrett instead proposed it happen now.

"In my opinion, the sooner the better," Jarrett said. "Like, I get political, I get court cases, I get all of that. But the sooner the better. Life is short. I'd like to see it this year, I understand why it's not. Next year, if that's what it is...look, you know, Vince doesn't need the Hall of Fame to validate his career. But I think it would be fantastic.

"Again...at the end of the day, your audience is all that matters...That's what it's all about. If you deliver to your audience, then I do believe Vince has done so much for this industry, that even his worst critics and haters would say 'Okay, I still hate the son of a b***h. But yeah, he's a Hall of Famer.'"

If you quote this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription