Rhea Ripley Offers Her Take On Increased Levels Of Cooperation In WWE Locker Room

From its origins as part of the traveling carnival industry, all the way up into the modern era, pro wrestling has endured a reputation for being a cutthroat business. That reputation has started to soften in recent years, however. During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, WWE star Rhea Ripley explained that it simply makes more sense for the locker room to cooperate for everyone's benefit.

"I feel like we've gotten to a point within this industry where – yeah, it is kind of about working together," Ripley stated. "Back in the day, I see why there were so many arguments and so many people not getting along and fights, because everyone was pretty much out there for themselves, trying to succeed by themselves. But this business – it's not really somewhere where you can be super selfish, because it's a team effort."

According to Ripley, she goes into every match thinking about what she can do to help her opponent, rather than just thinking about what she has to gain from the encounter. After working incredibly hard to earn the position as one of the top women in WWE, Ripley sees it as her responsibility to help lift up the people around her.

"I'm gonna need some competitors that I step in the ring with and it looks like a real fight," Ripley continued.

Ripley cited current WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia as someone she's tried to help elevate. The two had a match on "WWE SmackDown" in February, which ended after nearly 10 minutes with interference from Nia Jax and Lash Legend. It sounds as though Ripley sees Giulia as a future contender for the WWE Women's Championship, especially since the two have unfinished business.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit SHAK Wrestling and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.