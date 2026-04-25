Triple H Elaborates On Decision To Extend Trick Williams' Time In WWE Developmental

Trick Williams has spent the last few months establishing his presence on the WWE main roster, building to his United States Championship win against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42. Before that, Williams spent years as one of NXT's top performers, sticking around on the brand for a while after many (including Williams himself) believed he was ready for the main roster.

According to a new sit-down conversation between Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels, courtesy of Variety, it seems the WWE executives thought Williams needed a little bit more time to develop his skills.

"I just said it to Trick the other night," Levesque said. "He was being thankful for all the positioning and I said, 'Look, I'm thankful that you're ready to get there.' I said, 'So now look back on the frustration that you had of being in a time where you knew you were ready, in your mind. We were screwing you over by keeping you in developmental. ... But we were getting you ready for this. We believed you weren't quite ready yet and that you could benefit more, even if it was just slightly, from baking a little bit longer, and that time will pass.'"

Williams has been a member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster since January, picking up wins against Jacob Fatu, Matt Cardona, Rey Fenix, and more. It's clear WWE officials had plenty of faith in Williams even prior to his main roster call-up, as he was a two-time WWE NXT Champion and held the TNA World Championship for 140 days.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Variety and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.