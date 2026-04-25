WWE HOFer AJ Styles Has High Praise For Match With Shane McMahon

Throughout his time in WWE, AJ Styles had WrestleMania matches against the likes of Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Edge, and more. However, it's another match that Styles counts as his favorite among all the times he stepped up on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

"The best WrestleMania match I had was against Shane McMahon," Styles said on "Phenomenally Retro." "It was. You've got Shane, who is a perfectionist. He wants it perfect and, man, I get that. We just so happened to be able to place things where they should, and the storyline going into it made it a perfect match."

The match was Styles' second-ever WrestleMania bout, taking place in 2017. At the time, McMahon was the onscreen authority figure for "WWE SmackDown" alongside Bryan. The storyline saw Styles growing frustrated with decisions made by McMahon, which led to a violent attack at the hands of Styles. McMahon then challenged the full-time wrestler to a match at WrestleMania 33.

Opening up that year's WrestleMania, the bout is regarded on Cagematch.net as the best match on the show, though at just a 7.78 rating. Even at the age of 47, McMahon showed that he was capable of a surprising amount of high-flying offense, and Styles was still arguably in his prime during that time. As a result, Styles now looks back on it as the highlight of his WrestleMania run.

The recently-retired star also made sure to mention his various matches with Roman Reigns over the years, as Styles doesn't believe they receive enough love from fans.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Phenomenally Retro" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.