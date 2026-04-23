Francis Ngannou Says UFC Only Used Jon Jones Fight As 'Bait' To Re-Sign

Of all the dream fights in mixed martial arts that have yet to happen, Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is near the top of everybody's lists.

The two former UFC Heavyweight Champions are currently exploring other options away from the UFC, with Ngannou having had boxing matches with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, a stint in the PFL, and being booked on Jake Paul's MVP MMA card on May 16. However, in a recent interview with "ESPN MMA," Ngannou revealed that Jones is the one man he wants to face before he eventually hangs up his gloves for good. "Jon Jones is the fight I really want to have before my retirement. But other than that, it could be anybody. I don't care. As long as it's a fight. I'm not saying it's a fight that would define my career or something, but if I had to pick, 'Okay let's do this one and go home,' then it would be Jon Jones."

The two men have come into contact with each other over the years but nothing has ever materialized in terms of having them fight one another. However, Ngannou revealed that the only time the Jones fight was proposed to him was when he felt like it was used as bait to try and bring him back to the UFC. "It was never really on the table, so I don't have to be disappointed. The only time that he seems like a possibility was when he was used as bait, something to bait me."

Due to the fight never really being presented officially to him, Ngannou isn't too disappointed that it hasn't happened yet, but would really like to face "Jonny Bones" at some point in the future.