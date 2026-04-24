Breaking Down The Belts: Paige And Brie Bella's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The biggest surprise of WWE WrestleMania 42 was the return of Paige, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya, who teamed alongside Brie Bella to replace the injured Nikki Bella. The pair went on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from the Irresistible Forces, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, in a four-way match involving Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, as well as Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

It was Paige's first time getting physical in a WWE ring since December 2017 after she suffered what was then considered a career-ending neck injury. The match was Brie's first WrestleMania since her initial retirement following WrestleMania 32. The night was meant to be a big comeback for the Bellas Twins, but ended up turning into an incredible moment for Paige and Brie.

The women's tag team division is pretty solid these days, but the four teams involved in the WrestleMania match are still the strongest. There are a few other teams who could be thrown into the mix, such as Women's United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James, as well as the Kabuki Warriors, though Asuka and Kairi Sane could possibly be on the outs. Former women's tag champions, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, recently went their separate ways again following Ripley's WWE Women's Championship victory, so the options for who could dethrone Paige and Brie are again strong, but limited.

Looming in the background of the division is, of course, Nikki, who stated during the 'Mania post-show that she underwent surgery for her ankle injury. She responded to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) and said she'll hopefully be cleared in six to eight weeks. Nikki was working heel before the return of her sister, and she's likely not going to take kindly to Paige taking her spot when she's good to get back in the ring.