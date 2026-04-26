Kali Armstrong Remembers WWE NXT Call-Up

Following a successful run on "WWE EVOLVE," Kali Armstrong is now a full-time member of the "WWE NXT" roster, with her official call-up coming during week one of the brand's Revenge TV special. While appearing on "Cheap Heat," Armstrong reflected on the moment she found out about her promotion, merely an before the "NXT" Stand & Deliver premium live event.

"I didn't know too much before that," Armstrong said, referring to the video package that hyped her imminent "NXT" arrival during Stand & Deliver. "That day, maybe an hour before the show aired, I got a call saying that, 'Hey, we're going to air a package saying Kali Armstrong coming soon. This Friday will be your last one on EVOLVE. You're getting ready to get ready to be on NXT full-time. I know you've been on there a few times here and there, but now we're about to really get ready to lock and load and shoot you off.' And I was like, 'Wow, this is crazy.'"

When asked if she predicted her "NXT" call-up at that point, Armstrong noted that she regularly approaches her work with an optimistic mindset. As such, the three-time NCAA All-American always anticipates the best for herself, rather than the worst case scenario.

"I've always felt like my time was coming," she said. "You just never know exactly when, but I always try and stay ready so you ain't got to get ready. So when I got the call, I was like, 'Yes, this is the time,' but mentally, I've always been ready for the time to be here."

In her first full-time "NXT" performance, Armstrong defeated fellow rookie wrestler Skylar Raye with the Kali Connection. Her next moves on the brand have yet to be seen.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.