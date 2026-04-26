WWE's Jade Cargill Was Up Until 4am Coming Up With Ring Name

Jade Cargill burst onto the wrestling scene in 2020 when she arrived in AEW to tease the arrival of NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal. Cargill would sign with AEW and go on to be the inaugural TBS Champion, a title she held for a then-record of 508 days. When her reign ended, she was 61-1. Cargill left AEW in 2023 and made her WWE in-ring debut at the following year's Royal Rumble.

Picking the right name in wrestling carries a lot of weight and can convey so much. You want the name to be memorable for fans. You want it to match your persona and want it to look good in lights. Some wrestlers put a lot of thought into their ring name. On a recent episode of Open Thoughts, Cargill discussed the process. "I'm one of the rare ones who has my real name." She explained that she originally wanted to use another name for an alter ego. "I stayed up until like, 4 A.M. with Chris Jericho and a couple of other wrestlers. He said 'I'm great at giving people names. I can give you a name.' It took me a year to settle on the fact that we should use my name. So, we sat up until 4 A.M. and he said, 'no, maybe you should use Jade'." She said using her real name flows.

Cargill defended her Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley on Night Two of WrestleMania 42. Her title reign came to an end after 169 days and two title defenses.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Open Thoughts and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.