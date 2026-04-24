Backstage Update On TKO Executives Exerting Control Over WWE Creative

It's been nearly one week since "The Super Bowl of Professional Wrestling," WrestleMania 42, was held in Las Vegas. And while there were many spectacular moments in the ring, many were on the fence on how much celebrity involvement there was and how heavily it was sponsored. Some non-pro wrestlers like Lil Yachty, IShowSpeed, Jelly Roll, and Pat McAfee were featured either at ringside or actually competing in the ring. This week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided an update on the atmosphere backstage in WWE's creative, and who has ultimate control of calling these shots.

To catch those up to speed, when McAfee first returned to the WWE ahead of Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes Undisputed WWE Championship match, the likeability of this move was low. It was reported that TKO's CEO and Executive Chairman Ari Emanuel was the one who was behind this decision, bypassing WWE's creative. Following that ruling, TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro expressed to a class at the University of Alabama that TKO, the parent company of WWE, has "complete control" of WWE creative. This statement made several appearances online this week.

Dave Meltzer, veteran journalist and head writer of the WON, noted that while Shapiro's comment is true, TKO executives almost never use it. When they did use it; however, it was at the most "inopportune time." Meltzer added that there was "a ton of chaos" regarding those on the wrestling side that didn't want McAfee and Roll to be involved in the Undisputed Championship match on night one in the main event. Some thought adding celebrities to the match would take the focus away from the ring action itself.

Additionally, Meltzer wrote that someone said they saw conflict between TKO and WWE coming a year in advance: "One person noted seeing the TKO Executives vs. WWE creative team battle coming for a year and said there was a lot of internal jockeying going on and that it was encouraged by Ari Emanuel and Shapiro."

Originally, plans were discussed that McAfee and Roll were to join their respective allies and fight in a tag team match at WWE's next PLE, Backlash, on Saturday, May 9. However, that won't be the case now. As of this report, both McAfee and Roll have stepped down from their involvement between Orton and Rhodes, as McAfee asked to be removed from the equation earlier than anticipated. Earlier this week, McAfee officially confirmed his time in wrestling is over. Speculation is that Orton and Rhodes will continue their hostile rivalry this summer.