Ilja Dragunov Comments On WWE WrestleMania 42 Absence For Himself & Carmelo Hayes

There are only so many matches that can fit on to a WWE WrestleMania card, and of all the people left off WrestleMania 42, Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes were two of the most glaring omissions. The two men were feuding over the WWE United States Championship heading into WrestleMania 42 but didn't make the cut for the card when Hayes lost the title to Sami Zayn, who proceeded to lose the belt to Trick Williams at the big event. However, during a recent interview with "Ringer Wrestling," Dragunov revealed that he isn't too disappointed about him and Hayes being left off the show.

"Disappointment is such a hard word, like I'm living my absolute best life, like I am," Dragunov said. "I have amazing performances with Carmelo, and I think honestly everything that we achieved together, from NXT to the main roster, not having a match at WrestleMania this year is only one thing that we don't have compared to all the things that we achieved in front of that audience."

Dragunov went on to say that people will hold the matches and moments that he and Hayes gave them in their hearts and that's what matters most. "All the memories and moments we gave to the people that were watching us fighting, there's nothing that anyone can take away from us," Dragunov said. "People will remember this and somewhere down the line, it's all going to make sense."

"The Mad Dragon" rounded off by saying that he and Hayes both bring the fire in the ring, but for Hayes, missing out on one WrestleMania isn't the end of the world when he likely has so many to look forward to in the coming years. "Looking at him, how much he connects with the audience, how much people like are on their feet when he has his entrance, like not having a match this year on WrestleMania is not going to do any harm to him."

Please credit "Ringer Wrestling" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.