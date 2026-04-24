Injury Update On Trey Miguel, Former TNA International Champion

Injuries are an unfortunate part of sports and there's no good time to get them. One of the worst is during a match, but that can be exacerbated when it's a title match. That's what happened to Trey Miguel at TNA Rebellion. He was defending the International Championship against Mustafa Ali when his injury occurred. Miguel revealed that he finished the match while injured. Ali would defeat him, ending Miguel's reign at 57 days.

In a social media update from Miguel, he announced that his patella is broken. "Luckily no surgery should be necessary. Learning this blows my mind when I think about the fact that I finished that match against Mustafa Ali at Rebellion. It's going to take some time, but I'll see you all again soon." He included a picture from the doctor's office where you can see his leg in a knee brace.

Yesterday I found out my Patella is actually broken. Luckily no surgery should be necessary. Learning this blows my mind when I think about the fact that I finished that match against @MustafaAli_X at Rebellion. It's going to take some time but I'll see you all again soon. 💚 pic.twitter.com/NzNgqG4is3 — Trey Miguel (@TheTreyMiguel) April 22, 2026

Wrestling Observer had an update on Friday on Miguel. It was reported that it will be 4 to 6 weeks before he can begin training for an in-ring return. Miguel returned to TNA in late January after being released from AEW and won the International Championship on February 13 when he defeated "WWE NXT" Superstar, Stacks.