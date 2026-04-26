GUNTHER Says This Tenured WWE Star Is A Perfect 'Gatekeeper'

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER has wrestled some of the biggest names in the wrestling business over the past few years, and has become something of a "career killer" having retired Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles over the past year. However, there is one man who helped elevate GUNTHER's career to the next level in one of the most brutal matches in WWE's recent history, that being Sheamus in their WWE Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

"The Ring General" was a recent guest on "WWE Retrospective" where he gave some insight into some of his biggest WWE matches, and when it came to talking about Sheamus, GUNTHER feels like he is a great gatekeeper for younger talent.

"For a while, Sheamus was like a little bit–like the gatekeeper to wrestle a lot of the newer guys, and I think he was perfect. You should match that guy when it comes to the bell rings, and how you do you approach the match? What kind of performance you want to put on? Stuff like that, and I think Sheamus is a good example for everybody where it doesn't matter how long you do this, or how popular you are, once you get out there, you just leave it all in the ring. He's a very pale guy I've got to be honest, so with a skin type like that, I would say they bruise quite easy, which is good, it's a great visual."

GUNTHER rounded off by saying that Clash at the Castle 2022 was a great weekend for him as he not only defeated Sheamus, but Imperium also reunited, and he got to have a nice dinner with his wife over the weekend as well.

Please credit "WWE Retrospective" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.