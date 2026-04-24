AEW's Jamie Hayter Comments On Reported Injury: 'No Big Deal'

Jamie Hayter hasn't been seen in AEW since being defeated by Thekla at AEW Dynasty 2026, with "The Toxic Spider" retaining the AEW Women's World Championship in the process. The hard-hitting match caused Hayter to not be medically cleared for the episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" in the following weeks, something that has worried some fans as Hayter has had lengthy periods away from the ring due to injuries.

However, the former AEW Women's World Champion took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to correct the rumors that she is still injured, stating that she will be fine in the next week or two.

I'll be alright by next week or so, no big deal 😛 — JAMIE HAYTER (@jmehytr) April 24, 2026

In the weeks Hayter has been away from the ring, her tag team partner in The Brawling Birds, Alex Windsor, has stepped up to the plate to fight Thekla in Hayter's absence. Windsor unsuccessfully challenged "The Toxic Spider" for the AEW Women's World Championship on the April 16 episode of "Collision," but has since been helped out by some backup in the form of the CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone. Windsor and Persephone will face Thekla and Skye Blue on the April 25 episode of "Collision" in a match that could have some implications on the AEW Women's World Championship picture heading into Double or Nothing on May 24.

As for Hayter, she should be back before Double or Nothing as she still has eyes on the title she lost at the 2023 edition of Double or Nothing. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is also coming up in the near future to determine who will challenge the champion at All In London at Wembley Stadium, a venue Hayter has not yet wrestled at as she has always missed AEW's annual August trip to London due to various injuries. Hayter did appear at All In London 2024, but that was to mark her return to the company after 15 months on the shelf.