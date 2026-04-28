CM Punk Opens Up About Being Outspoken On Social Issues While Working For WWE

Whether you love him or hate him, CM Punk has always been outspoken in the name of the greater good. From the footprint he left on the industry with his 2011 "Pipe Bomb" promo, "The Voice of the Voiceless" has generated a cult of personality persona among wrestling fans. In an interview on "All The Smoke" Punk explained why he likes to push boundaries while freely expressing himself, often politically, despite the backlash it has caused in the past for other stars like WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura.

"My perspective on it now is: I understand if you're watching a wrestling show and you just want to see some people clubbing each other and you just want to see some Shakespeare drama that maybe, you don't want to get hit over the head with the real world things of who's a republican and who's a democrat, and all these political things. But to me, especially now, today, 2026, the world is such an ugly place," the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion said candidly. "I understand there being an escape, but also, like, when am I supposed to talk about this stuff? Because I do feel very strongly about things. ... I'm not being political. This is human rights."

Punk is adamant that through learning, one can differentiate right from wrong. Though the political climate in the United States makes it difficult to change anyone's mind, Punk feels it's important to be vocal about the things he's passionate for.

After losing his championship to "The OTC" Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 42, Punk is forging a new path in the company. His exchange with the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes last week on "WWE Raw," drew conclusions that Punk might possibly challenge for the title in the near future, once the "American Nightmare" is cleared to compete after suffering a brutal eye injury.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "All The Smoke" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.