Divine Dominion Set For Title Defense On AEW Dynamite

Former AEW Women's World Champions Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida are on their way at another title shot. But this time, it's for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships later this week on "AEW Dynamite."

Earlier on "AEW Collision" this past Saturday, in a backstage interview, Shida mentioned her sights are set on becoming the new women's tag team champions against Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Cross). However, the real reason she was called in for the interview was to acknowledge the past comments she made about Harley Cameron, and to apologize for them. Rather than express an old fashioned sorry, Shida bragged that Cameron is not on her level nor on any level, period. Statlander, who stood alongside Shida during this confrontation, remained silent and immediately left after Shida, Cameron, and Mina Shirakawa exchanged verbal jabs in Japanese.

No common ground could be found!@callmekrisstat and @shidahikaru have their sights on the #AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles, while Harley Cameron and @MinaShirakawa aren't leaving without answers! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/yqn1xp2tzM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2026

Later in the show, the champions, cool, calm, and collected, said they aren't worried about this "thrown together tag team." Bayne then tried to plant doubt in the minds of Statlander and Shida by asking, "This isn't a challenge. It's fate. Do you accept it?"

Divine Dominion initially won the tag team titles at Revolution this past March against the former and inaugural champs, The Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Cameron). So far, Divine Dominion have defended against Babes of Wrath in a rematch, and Maya World and Hyan. Wednesday will mark their third title defense.