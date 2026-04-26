Zelina Vega On Her Reign As WWE Women's United States Champion: 'I Didn't Like It'

Former WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega was amongst the pro wrestlers who parted ways with the promotion yesterday, along with her husband, Aleister Black. The highest point of her career with WWE was arguably while she held the title, but according to Vega during a Twitch livestream, it wasn't something she enjoyed.

"I didn't like it," she stated after reading a fan's question about how WWE handled her run with the title. "Because I wanted to do so much more with that. I asked, and begged, and pleaded, and screamed; I wanted that title to be the workhorse title."

Vega further added that she even wanted to defend the title in Japan and Mexico as well as defend it more on WWE in order to build the legitimacy of the championship, but met too much resistance from management.

Vega's Women's US Championship run notably coincided with Aleister Black's return to the promotion, and in an interview with "Busted Open Radio" the night after his return, Vega still gleefully looked toward the future. At the time, she described feeling like she had just experienced a "fairytale ending," and that things had finally become more stable for the two of them, as they could focus on the chapter ahead instead.

Unfortunately for the couple, the dream didn't go as planned. Now that they're both released from WWE, they have an opportunity to go elsewhere and reestablish themselves, especially for Vega, who has been with WWE since 2017, outside of a brief release in 2020.