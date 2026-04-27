Ex-UFC Star Rooting For Khamzat Chimaev Against 'Piece Of S***' Sean Strickland

UFC 328 is rapidly approaching as UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev will look to make his first defense of this crown against the former champion Sean Strickland. The two men have already been trading words on social media and in recent interviews, with Strickland even claiming that he came all the way to the area where Chimaev's gym was just to see if he would do anything.

Strickland has always been a controversial figure in the UFC, and his hyper-patriotism has caused some backlash over the years. So much so that another former UFC Middleweight Champion, Luke Rockhold, stated in a recent vlog that despite being an American, he will actually be rooting for Chimaev over Strickland at UFC 328.

"Sean is effective and he's scrappy and he hangs in there. Khamzat is so much more talented, it's about who can relax and implement their game plan the best and Khamzat's doing everything he needs to and I think he can really have a masterclass. I think last time out there was a little bit of tension, he wanted to win the world title. Now he can go out there and be his best and I expect the best from Khamzat and I would love to see him put this f****** American away. I'm American, but I like good people. Khamzat is a great person, through and through. Sean Strickland, he's a piece of s***."

With the fight just over two weeks away, it's safe to say that the two men will trade some words back-and-forth between now and the fight, and given Strickland's history of always saying something to get people talking, UFC 328 could be one of the biggest fight cards of the year.

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