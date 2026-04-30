Becky Lynch Details Thought & Effort That Went Into Her New WWE Theme Song
Last August at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch debuted her second-ever WWE theme song titled "New Lows" by the Wonder Years after having used the track "Celtic Invasion" for most of her career. Although Lynch's original theme was popular with the WWE Universe, "New Lows" contains several lyrics that hold a lot of sentimental value for the Women's Intercontinental Champion, and during a recent interview on "Insight," she revealed how the song personally resonates with her.
"I love it. When Dan, he first started off by telling me the lyrics ... there was a few tears as well," she stated. "The lyric about my dad which is 'I talk to your ghosts every night in my sleep.' It's a reference to my dad and he has little Easter eggs about 'they'll rue the day,' and 'burn it down and watch something better grows,' like it's all little references to my family."
Throughout here career, Lynch has been open about her close relationship with her father, Ken Quin, who sadly passed away in 2021 after suffering from a battle with lung cancer.
Becky Lynch explains the 'struggle' to get 'New Lows' green lit by WWE
Lynch continued to explain the reasonning behind her decision to leave "Celtic Invasion" in the past, but admitted that it was difficult to get "New Lows" approved by WWE management.
"It was a bit of a struggle. I was thinking of coming back and I was like, I just don't feel like my entrance music represents me anymore ... It always felt too happy-go-lucky. And so I reached out to Dan Campbell from the Wonder Years and I was like, 'If I can get it through, is there any chance you guys would be interested in writing me a new theme song?' And instantly he wrote back, 'Hell yes."" she explained. "There was a lot of phone calls and a few fights, but we got it done."
One of the main reasons Lynch no longer felt aligned with her original theme song was due to the persona she plays on television today, stating that even the characters she portrayed in previous years were often flawed but were accompanied to the ring by cheerful music.
"Well, it's just so happy ... 'The Man' was in no way happy at any point. And 'Big Time Becks,' she was a psychopath," Lynch claimed. "When I came back, I felt like I had a bunch of fire in my belly, and I feel like this song reflects it."
The importance of Lynch's new theme song is showcased in the latest season of "WWE Unreal," where the 39-year-old shares an emotional moment with Paul "Triple H" Levesque while rehearsing her entrance ahead of last year's SummerSlam due to her father's passing.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.