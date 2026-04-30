Becky Lynch Details Thought & Effort That Went Into Her New WWE Theme Song

Lynch continued to explain the reasonning behind her decision to leave "Celtic Invasion" in the past, but admitted that it was difficult to get "New Lows" approved by WWE management.

"It was a bit of a struggle. I was thinking of coming back and I was like, I just don't feel like my entrance music represents me anymore ... It always felt too happy-go-lucky. And so I reached out to Dan Campbell from the Wonder Years and I was like, 'If I can get it through, is there any chance you guys would be interested in writing me a new theme song?' And instantly he wrote back, 'Hell yes."" she explained. "There was a lot of phone calls and a few fights, but we got it done."

One of the main reasons Lynch no longer felt aligned with her original theme song was due to the persona she plays on television today, stating that even the characters she portrayed in previous years were often flawed but were accompanied to the ring by cheerful music.

"Well, it's just so happy ... 'The Man' was in no way happy at any point. And 'Big Time Becks,' she was a psychopath," Lynch claimed. "When I came back, I felt like I had a bunch of fire in my belly, and I feel like this song reflects it."

The importance of Lynch's new theme song is showcased in the latest season of "WWE Unreal," where the 39-year-old shares an emotional moment with Paul "Triple H" Levesque while rehearsing her entrance ahead of last year's SummerSlam due to her father's passing.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.