Former WWE Star Shane McMahon Attended White House Correspondents' Dinner

On Saturday night, the annual White House Correspondent's Dinner was being held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. and was attended by President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump and members of his cabinet. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon was in attendance and was accompanied by her son, Shane. At the event, a shooting took place in the hotel lobby. The hotel was evacuated and Axios reporter, Andrew Solender, posted a photo of the McMahons being escorted from the hotel.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon being ushered out of the WHCD just now: pic.twitter.com/Zhzx748wnk — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 26, 2026

Video aired on CNN shows a clip from inside the dinner while CNN anchor, Kaitlan Collins was on the phone describing the situation that was unfolding. In the clip, Collins is standing next to the McMahons. Collins does say the shooter was dead, but we now know that he was apprehended in the hotel.

Kaitlan Collins tells CNN that there was reports of hearing shots fired outside of WHCD: There is a shooter confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/l4u3vK9yxP — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2026

UFC's Dana White was also in attendance and called the situation "f***ing awesome" and ignored orders to get down. Paul Levesque, who was appointed by President Trump to a council to promote a healthier country, was not in attendance. Linda, along with her three granddaughters, inducted her daughter, Stephanie McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 17.

The suspect was identified as Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer.