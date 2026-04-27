Former WWE Star Carmella Teases In-Ring Return, Accuses AEW Guest Star Of 'Theft'

It's one thing to pay tribute to a wrestler by using one of their signature moves and wearing similar gear, but it's possible to take it a step too far, in the eyes of some. Former WWE star Carmella doesn't think pop star/wrestler B3CCA using her Code of Silence submission and wearing similar cheetah print attire was F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S, and she might just do something about it.

"Hmmm.. there's a difference between homage and theft... I didn't retire, I had two babies... might have to come back and show these b***hes how it's really done [with a money mouth emoji]," Carmella wrote on X.

hmmm.. there's a difference between homage and theft... I didn't retire, I had two babies... might have to come back and show these bitches how it's really done🤑 https://t.co/zxRgh3RWDB — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) April 27, 2026

B3CCA was up against Kris Statlander at "AEW Collision" Playoff Palooza this past Saturday. After B3CCA used her version of the Code of Silence, Statlander reversed the head scissors lockup by rising to her feet and connecting her Saturday Night Fever finisher, securing the singles victory.

It's been three years since fans have seen Carmella compete in the squared circle. Her last televised match was in 2023, where she lost against "The EST" Bianca Belair. While away, she had two children with her husband, WWE announcer Corey Graves. Her time in WWE officially ended in February of last year, as the Stamford-based promotion noted they would not renew her contract.

Prior to her departure, Carmella made history by becoming WWE's first-ever Women's Money in the Bank winner, which she cashed in 287 days later (still the longest ever time before a cash-in occurred) to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She would then go on to become a former one-time Women's Tag Team Champion and a four-time 24/7 Champion.