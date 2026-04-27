Nikki Cross Bids Emotional Farewell To Traveling Partner After WWE Departure

Former WWE star Nikki Cross, who was part of the company's annual post-WrestleMania talent cuts this past Friday and a member of the Wyatt Sicks, has shared a heartfelt goodbye to one of her traveling partners. On Sunday, Cross took to social media to express her appreciation for former Women's United States Champion Giulia, who she built a strong friendship with over the past year on the road when both wrestlers were assigned to "WWE SmackDown."

"I forever will love and support Giulia. Our friendship has been one of the greatest gifts this past year. I will miss her as a travel buddy but our friendship extends beyond. We just click. I trust her. I love her. I wish her every success, laugh and smile possible. She inspires me as a person and as a wrestler. I cherish the time and memories we have already shared and here is to more. Ganbatte."

I forever will love and support Giulia. Our friendship has been one of the greatest gifts this past year. I will miss her as a travel buddy but our friendship extends beyond. We just click. I trust her. I love her. I wish her every success, laugh and smile possible. She... pic.twitter.com/Ynqu4DB9fG — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) April 26, 2026

On Friday, Cross was one of the first stars among those who had been released to issue a statement, where she thanked her fellow women's colleagues as well as Robbie Brookside and William Regal for making her dream of wrestling in WWE come true. Unfortunately, Cross rarely got the opportunity to step in the ring during her time with the Wyatt Sicks, having just one televised match in the last 18 months.

Last week, the entirety of the Wyatt Sicks was released from WWE, with Bo Dallas, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan all joining Cross on the list of talent cuts. In total, 23 names were let go from the company on Friday, including Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Kairi Sane, Motor City Machine Guns, Alba Fyre, Apollo Crews, Santos Escobar, Zoey Stark, Andre Chase, and Dante Chen.