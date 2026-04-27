Kevin Nash Describes Lackluster Experience At WWE Hall Of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame hasn't been the most popular experience during WrestleMania the last few years, due in part to how difficult it is for fans to fit the event in during a packed weekend while attempting to traverse Las Vegas. According to Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, this year's ceremony wasn't ideal for talent, either. Nash attended to induct fellow nWo member Dennis Rodman into the celebrity wing. On an episode of "Kliq This," Nash questioned how anyone was supposed to follow Stephanie McMahon's speech, and also revealed that everything was written for other talent, and on a teleprompter.

"My whole thing is, if it's easier, when you're told what to do and it's going to be on a teleprompter, it's just like, 'Okay, that's fine, as long as what I'm reading on that teleprompter is what I want to read,'" he said.

Nash said that he commented to a writer that they all wrote their own stuff back when he and Scott Hall were inducted in 2015 and 2014, respectively. He also described it as a tough, hungry day for stars, who had to be there at 3 p.m. for the event that lasted through midnight.

"Absolutely not a stitch of f****** food for the talent available," he said. "No protein. Some bags of chips, a couple of f****** bananas and a tangerine. I asked the f****** head of f****** talent relations, I won't say his name. I asked him, 'Is there food?' He didn't come in and say 'Hi' to me until Stephanie was done. In other words, we probably will never have to use him again because he will never do anything again."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.