Stephanie McMahon Says Her Family Was Never Supposed To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

Stephanie McMahon recently joined her grandfather, Vincent J. McMahon, in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside the 2026 Class. However, unlike her grandfather, Stephanie and her family, most notably her father, Vince McMahon, all played characters in WWE, which was the main reason why she was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"The McMahons were never supposed to be in the Hall of Fame, as I was always brought up," Stephanie claimed during an episode of her "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon" podcast. "We were characters that were intentionally designed to get other characters over. So, it was never about us, you know? And that's just sort of ingrained in my brain..."

Last year, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was notably inducted into the Hall, and while not a direct McMahon family member, Levesque's relation to the family through his marriage to Stephanie means she will be the third family member inducted. Only time will tell whether or not Shane McMahon gets inducted next, considering that he was just as involved in the promotion during the "Attitude "and "Ruthless Aggression" Eras, or if Linda McMahon will similarly be inducted because of her few contributions on screen and mainly behind the scenes.

However, many have debated the possibilities of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon being inducted someday, but considering his recent history with the promotion and his lengthy sexual assault and sex trafficking civil suit, this might be out of the card for a long time, if not forever.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.