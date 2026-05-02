Stephanie McMahon Looks Back On WWE Attitude Era Storyline With 'Big Brother' Figure

Stephanie McMahon was born into the professional wrestling business, and started working in it from a very young age. She first worked as a model for the merchandise department, and worked her way up over the years, most recently holding the position of chairwoman and co-CEO in 2022 before stepping down in early 2023.

McMahon was also a prominent character over the years, and she made her on-screen debut at just 21 years old. Ahead of her WWE Hall of Fame induction, she sat down to be interviewed on her own "What's Your Story?" podcast and spoke about her first storyline, when she was taken by The Undertaker and the Corporate Ministry, the stable of which her own father, Vince McMahon, would be revealed to have led.

"There needed to be a way to get some kind of sympathy for Vince, because it was so hard to feel bad for him," McMahon explained. "So, they came up with this storyline that I was getting abducted... There was a scene where we were all running and getting into a limousine. There was the 'Where to, Stephanie?' with 'Taker, which is one of my favorites. Because Mark really always has been like a big brother to me. It always has been that kind of relationship. I love him to death, I really do. No pun intended."

While her mother and daughters inducted her, it was The Undertaker to first reveal to McMahon she would be getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. He rolled to the ring on his motorcycle at Wrestlepalooza to announce to McMahon, who was sat ringside, and the world she was the first inductee in the 2026 class.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.