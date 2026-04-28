Jordynne Grace Says She Is 'Actively Pushing' To Work With WWE Manager Paul Heyman

Wrestling managers have been commonplace since the early days of wrestling, but have become less common over the years. One of the few enduring managers has been an Advocate, a Wise Man, and an Oracle. Paul Heyman has pulled double duty the last few months, providing his services simultaneously as an Oracle and an Advocate. With his Advocate days either behind him or on the shelf, he might have room to take on a new client.

There is one Superstar who is already angling for his services. Jordynne Grace was recently on Aussie Heat when asked if she had any desire to work with Heyman. She replied, "just like in my WWE 2K26 My Rise, I'm actively pushing for it. My dream is to be a Paul Heyman Girl. The first ever, so actively pushing for it. I'm messaging all of the writers about it." Grace points to CM Punk and Roman Reigns and the success they had with Heyman guiding them. "All I need is someone like him and I'll shoot straight to the top."

Grace debuted on "SmackDown"in January before suffering an injury during a "Main Event" taping. She recently returned in a match against Tiffany Stratton, where she lost a Number One Contender's match for the U.S. Championship.