WWE Star Logan Paul Takes Credit For Netflix Deal: 'You're Welcome TKO'

WWE's $5 billion streaming deal with Netflix was one of the biggest moves the promotion has made in its history, and since then the company also added much of its backlog to the platform. The moment was major for WWE and TKO, and Logan Paul claims he's the one everyone should be thanking.

"The stats have only grown, mostly because of me," Paul said on "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon." "I want to remain humble; everybody knows I'm the humble king, but it's just so hard sometimes. ... The product is arguably the best it's ever been, at least from a revenue standpoint, certainly. You're welcome, TKO, for the Netflix deal."

Whether or not you believe Paul's contribution was crucial to the Netflix-WWE deal or not, it has paid off for the promotion, and others like Dominik Mysterio have taken notice. Mysterio previously pointed out that WWE's reach has increased through Netflix, achieving a global scale it didn't have with the USA Network. On top of that, Mysterio added that the Hollywood careers of Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista – as well as their projects featured on Netflix – have likely made pro wrestling more appealing to many new fans.

As for Paul, the social media influencer started part-time with WWE before joining the company as a full-time performer earlier this year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.