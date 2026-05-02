Booker T Assesses What Trick Williams Must Do To Succeed In WWE

Since joining the main roster at the end of 2025, Trick Williams has been carving out a place for himself in WWE, including his successful United States Championship win at WrestleMania 42. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his positive impressions of Williams and explained what he wants to see from the performer going forward.

"He's got the ball, now he's got to score," Booker said. "This is just the beginning. Trick Williams has got a lot of hype behind him right now, but this is where the work really starts for Trick Williams, because now he's the champion, now he's the in-ring general; everything goes through him. There's mistakes that's going to be made; he's going to get the blame for them."

Booker believes that, with the full backing of WWE behind him, Williams has to now focus on proving that he's worth the support. While all of the presentation elements provided to Williams by WWE are nice, it's inside the ring where he's eventually going to sink or swim, according to Booker.

Asked to name the WWE star he'd choose to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Booker opted for Williams, not only because of his personal fandom for the performer, but also because the metrics back him up.

"There's nobody really pulling the numbers like Trick," Booker continued. "When he comes out of that curtain, you see a star, man."

Looking ahead, Booker hopes that more of the younger talent on WWE's main roster are able to "step up their game" to get on Williams' level.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Illustrated and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.