WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 4/24/2026

The "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania 42 seemingly didn't get the rub-off effect from coming off "The Show of Shows," as it fell in both overall viewership and the key demographic ratings.

The average viewership of the April 24 edition of "SmackDown" from the Dickies Arena in Texas dropped to 1,267,000 viewers, from the previous week's 1,580,000, as per "Programming Insider." That represents a 20% fall in viewership, while it was also 13% less than the four-week average which stands at 1,452,000, reports "Wrestlenomics."

The 18–49 key demographic rating saw an even larger percentage decline from the previous week, falling from 0.42 for the WrestleMania 42 go-home show to 0.32, marking a 24% drop. Despite the fall, "SmackDown" was second in the ratings for primetime shows, behind the NFL Draft that drew ratings of 0.79 and 2.8 million viewers.

Last week's "SmackDown" was centred around The Bloodline storyline, with Jacob Fatu the central figure of it on the Blue brand, coming face-to-face with his cousins, The Usos, before facing off against Solo Sikoa and his crew. Tiffany Stratton became the WWE Women's United States Champion after defeating Giulia, Brie Bella and Paige retained their tag team titles against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair after interference by Jacy Jayne. The rivalries between Danhausen and The Miz, and Trick Williams and Sami Zayn continued on the show, while Cody Rhodes remained defiant and addressed the crowd after successfully retaining his title against Randy Orton at WrestleMania.