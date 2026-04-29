Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Set For First TV Tag Match In 15 Years On AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage finally put their differences aside in the summer of 2025 and reunited as a tag team to feud with FTR and the rest of The Patriarchy, but all of their matches as "Cope and Cage" have taken place on pay-per-view. However, that is all set to change this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" as the Canadians wrestle their first match as a duo on national television in 15 years.

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TOMORROW, 4/29@RatedRCope/@Christian4Peeps vs @trentylocks/@azucarroc RPG Vice have backed up Tag Team Chanpions FTR, + attacked Copeland/Christian!

Cage & Cope team on Dynamite for the 1ST TIME EVER aiming for payback TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/RtJd3dV4I5 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 29, 2026

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that Copeland and Cage would be taking on Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero, better known as RPG Vice. The Don Callis Family members have been interfering in Copeland and Cage's business ever since they returned to AEW at Revolution on March 15. They have helped out FTR in keeping them away from the AEW World Tag Team Championships, but with one final challenge laid out to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 24, Copeland and Cage will look to take care of Beretta and Romero once and for all.

While primarily a team during the late 1990s and early 2000s, the last time Copeland and Cage teamed up on television was back in WWE on the March 27, 2011 episode of "WWE Raw" where they took on Brodus Clay and Alberto Del Rio. Not only is that match the last time Copeland and Cage teamed up on television, but it was also the final time Copeland wrestled on television for ten years as he would be forced into retirement shortly after WWE WrestleMania 27 which took place later that same week. They were on the same team for a dark match that featured them teaming with Triple H, Rey Mysterio, and The Big Show to take on Del Rio and The Corre after the April 8, 2011 episode of "WWE SmackDown" went off the air, but that match was still 15 years ago.