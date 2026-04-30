Kevin Nash Elaborates On WWE Hall Of Fame Troubles: 'That's Elder Abuse'

Kevin Nash has doubled down on his criticism of WWE for how they treated the legends at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Nash attended the ceremony to induct Dennis Rodman into the WWE Hall of Fame, and he was not impressed by the lack of food backstage after being at the venue for several hours. On this week's "Kliq This" podcast, Nash addressed the issue once again, stating that being denied food amounted to elder abuse.

"When I got done with the podcast, I fu**ing, at least, I felt semi cleansed. You know, it's just like at least I got to bi**h about how I got treated on Friday. And the people that don't understand something as simple as human dignity. Like, number one, man, I'll be 67 years old in fu**ing July. That's elder abuse. To starve me like that is elder abuse, man. What the f**k. I'm not one of the boys anymore. F**k you, man. F**k you. You don't treat me like [that] And you know, what? Fool me once," he said.

When host Sean Oliver stated that the previous podcast, in which Kevin Nash explained how WWE did not have catering, gained a lot of traction online, the WWE Hall of Famer said it was because it was the only negative aspect of this year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

"Because it was fu**ing only negative thing that probably came out of that. Besides the people that look like they were the animals walking to the ark after the fu**ing event," he said.

Kevin Nash also criticized the fact that his speech was written for him, noting that he did not do the same when inducting others into the Hall of Fame. Nash had previously inducted his friend, the late Scott Hall, into the Hall of Fame, while he himself has also received two Hall of Fame inductions during his career.