Jiri Prochazka Fires Back At UFC LHW Champ Carlos Ulberg, Calls Him 'A Stripper'

Jiri Prochazka was on the receiving end of one of the most shocking ends to a UFC title fight in recent memory at UFC 327. Prochazka looked to have Carlos Ulberg in his sights during their main event fight over the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship after Ulberg accidentally tore his ACL minutes into the bout. However, Prochazka seemed to give Ulberg time to recover, which resulted in him being knocked out, and Ulberg left UFC 327 with the title around his waist.

Many people, including Ulberg himself, claimed that Prochazka showed mercy to his opponent when he realized he was hurt, and that he should have just gone in for the finish when he had the chance. Prochazka on the other hand doesn't see it like that, and during a recent interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," he fired back at Ulberg's recent comments.

"I don't want to hear this b****** from a stripper. Yeah, this is it. I believe that in the cage, we fighters are one of the most rare people in the world. Does anybody think that I prepared my words after the fight to tell the crowd like, 'I was so merciful?' Man, first of all, I didn't say that. I didn't say that because Joe Rogan told me it was a mercy. It was not about mercy, but I just saw him, he was hurt, and I just didn't accept the scenario of the fight that it can be an easy fight." With the loss, Prochazka has now lost his last three title fights in the UFC, leaving many to question whether we might have seen the last of "Denisa" in the title picture at 205 pounds.