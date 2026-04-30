Jiri Prochazka Fires Back At UFC LHW Champ Carlos Ulberg, Calls Him 'A Stripper'
Jiri Prochazka was on the receiving end of one of the most shocking ends to a UFC title fight in recent memory at UFC 327. Prochazka looked to have Carlos Ulberg in his sights during their main event fight over the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship after Ulberg accidentally tore his ACL minutes into the bout. However, Prochazka seemed to give Ulberg time to recover, which resulted in him being knocked out, and Ulberg left UFC 327 with the title around his waist.
Many people, including Ulberg himself, claimed that Prochazka showed mercy to his opponent when he realized he was hurt, and that he should have just gone in for the finish when he had the chance. Prochazka on the other hand doesn't see it like that, and during a recent interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," he fired back at Ulberg's recent comments.
"I don't want to hear this b****** from a stripper. Yeah, this is it. I believe that in the cage, we fighters are one of the most rare people in the world. Does anybody think that I prepared my words after the fight to tell the crowd like, 'I was so merciful?' Man, first of all, I didn't say that. I didn't say that because Joe Rogan told me it was a mercy. It was not about mercy, but I just saw him, he was hurt, and I just didn't accept the scenario of the fight that it can be an easy fight." With the loss, Prochazka has now lost his last three title fights in the UFC, leaving many to question whether we might have seen the last of "Denisa" in the title picture at 205 pounds.
Jiri Prochazka Is Already Working On Improving
When some fighters lose in the UFC, it can take them weeks, months, or sometimes years to fully recover, especially when they are sent on the lightless walk and are left looking at the ceiling when all is said and done. Jiri Prochazka is not one of those people, as he stated that he's already working hard to get back to top form, and to learn the mistakes of his fight with Ulberg.
"Only thing I know is hard work, keep working, beat the opponent through hard work. Right now, this time, it showed me it can be really easy, and I was not prepared for this scenario. About the things that he's saying right now, congrats, he's the champion. Really, he caught me. I accept that, but all these things that he said about I played something, maybe I'm too old to play something. I want to be rare. I want to be real. That was b******* what he said. I don't want to say any more things and some excuses, I don't care. I lost. I accept, and let's go back."
Prochazka also has a much bigger task away from the cage as he became a father for the first time shortly after the fight with Ulberg. "Denisa" stated that looking after his child is his main priority right now, but he will use being a father to help him through his next camp and lead him to victory when he returns to the cage.
Please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.