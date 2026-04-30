Conor McGregor: UFC Return 'Is Coming Whether They Like It Or Not'

The UFC return of Conor McGregor has been a lingering presence over the world of MMA over the past few years, but nothing has ever managed to come together.

He was meant to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 after recovering from his broken ankle he suffered against Dustin Poirier, but that fight was canceled due to McGregor suffering a broken toe. He was then forced to serve an 18-month suspension from the sport after failing to disclose his whereabouts when asked to do a drug test, with that suspension ending in March 2026, and in amongst all of that, he found guilty of raping and beating Nicola Hand in his home country of Ireland, resulting in him paying over $2 million to Hand in damages and legal costs.

However, it seems as if McGregor is looking to put the past behind him and posted a picture on his Instagram page of him training, stating that "The return is coming whether they like it or not."

McGregor has also stated in a recent Instagram post that he is looking to "Save fighting again," but he will have his hands full upon his return if recent reports are correct. McGregor is slated to face Max Holloway at UFC 329 during International Fight Week in what will be a rematch of their 2013 encounter which McGregor won. However, Holloway has since become one of the most beloved fighters in MMA since the loss to McGregor, even going on a 13-fight win streak after the 2013 loss to cement himself as one of the greatest featherweights of all time.