Bully Ray Explains Why He Isn't Surprised About The WWE Departure Of Tyra Mae Steele

Tamyra Mensah-Stock – better known as Tyra Mae Steele in WWE – was one of the names released from WWE following WrestleMania 42. With a strong foundation in amateur freestyle wrestling and a gold medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Steele came in strong on "WWE LFG" and won the first season. While some might be surprised by WWE deciding to cut her, Bully Ray, who was involved in "LFG," claims he saw the move coming.

"Tyra Mae Steele is a credit to the United States of America, a credit to women's amateur wrestling, a gold medalist — my god, what an incredible accomplishment!" he exclaimed during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." "Nothing but the highest of praise for Tyra Mae Steele and what she was able to do for our country, representing it well, and becoming a gold medalist ... However, this is the world of professional wrestling, and I don't think she quite was grasping it, or was moving forward the way she wanted to."

Bully further expressed that he'd go as far as to say that Steele shouldn't have won season 1 of "WWE LFG," and that the coaches involved didn't believe it either. Instead, Bully claimed that Zena Sterling's injury led to Steele getting the win over her.

When it came to Steele's progression as a pro wrestler, Bully recalled helping her get into her character authentically by not pretending to be happy 24/7, but didn't see it enough.

"I didn't see it in her, the other coaches didn't see it in her," he said.