Backstage News On Stephen A. Smith's Potential On-Screen Involvement In WWE

ESPN broadcaster Pat McAfee made a mostly successful transition into WWE, mainly acting as a commentator while being involved in storylines, like his brief return for WrestleMania 42. Fellow ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith was notably asked about his love for pro wrestling and whether he'd consider becoming a manager, claiming that he's had talks with WWE President Nick Khan, and it seems like officials in WWE are open to the idea.

Per a report on "Fightful Select" via "WrestleVotes Radio," higher ups in WWE are "pleased and enthusiastic" about Smith potentially getting involved in WWE, especially since he also has good relationships with several TKO officials. The report further claimed that "there is an expected payoff for his involvement expected and pitched for this summer," making Smith seemingly a lock to appear on WWE programming sooner rather than later.

During an appearance on "ESPN's First Take," WWE COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque discussed the pro wrestling business with Smith, suggesting that he could be in the right shape to step into the shoes of a manager. Smith was similarly enthusiastic about the prospect of having a run in WWE, proclaiming he'd aspire to usurp Paul Heyman. Smith praised Heyman's work in pro wrestling as a manager, claiming he's the best to ever take on the role, but said someone has to take him down. Smith has also proclaimed that if there was anyone he'd love to manage, it would be Heyman's former client, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.