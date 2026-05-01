Lizzy Rain Talks WWE NXT Debut & Future Goals, Explains Inspiration Behind Finisher
As her name implies, Lizzy Rain made it rain in "WWE NXT" against veteran in the promotion, Nikkita Lyons, this past Tuesday. Succeeding in her first WWE match, the British Superstar spoke with Hall of Famer Bully Ray on "Busted Open After Dark" about her thunderous debut, including what it meant for her to be part of this week's televised lineup.
"I'm on top of the world. I don't think I have any words...I'm overwhelmed," Rain cheerfully said. "It's what I've always wanted, what I've worked the last few years on the indies for, you know, what all my heartbreak was for when I had a knee surgery. It just means so much. And to be on WWE TV, it just absolutely blows my mind...I just thought I'd never get there. I did hands on heart, but I'd never get there. And now here I bloody am."
"The Maiden of Metal" went on to mention what inspired the finishing move she used on Lyons to get the pinfall victory. As she calls it, Thunderstruck, a pop-up Shining Wizard, was inspired by someone once near and dear to WWE, and a former women's champion of the United Kingdom, where Rain hails from.
Lizzy Rain discusses her WWE finisher and desired opponents
"I got inspired by Meiko Satomura's Scorpio Rising," the former PROGRESS World Women's Champion said of her finisher. "I wanted to do a Shining Wizard, but a lot of people do Shining Wizards. I used to do the knee trembler as a finish, and I still wanted to do some sort of knee or Shining Wizard thing. And me and my coach were just thinking, 'What else can we do that's a bit different?' And we thought, 'Oh, what about a pop-up one?'"
With so much star power on her side, Rain is awaiting her next attack that she knows her future opponents won't turn back from. The niece of former Iron Maiden drummer Clive Burr has two champions (and other non-champion opponents) in mind that she wants to pulverize the gilded pedestals they've built, proving their reigns are paper thin to the reign of intensity that she'll carry.
"The long term goals are obviously winning the North American belt, winning the NXT Women's belt," Rain announced. "Tatum [Paxley] is someone I would really like to be in the ring with, and she obviously does have the North American belt. I feel like our styles... and that like personality clash. I think it's something that everyone wants to see. Also me and Zaria, I feel like a lot of people want to see that."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.