Lizzy Rain Talks WWE NXT Debut & Future Goals, Explains Inspiration Behind Finisher

As her name implies, Lizzy Rain made it rain in "WWE NXT" against veteran in the promotion, Nikkita Lyons, this past Tuesday. Succeeding in her first WWE match, the British Superstar spoke with Hall of Famer Bully Ray on "Busted Open After Dark" about her thunderous debut, including what it meant for her to be part of this week's televised lineup.

"I'm on top of the world. I don't think I have any words...I'm overwhelmed," Rain cheerfully said. "It's what I've always wanted, what I've worked the last few years on the indies for, you know, what all my heartbreak was for when I had a knee surgery. It just means so much. And to be on WWE TV, it just absolutely blows my mind...I just thought I'd never get there. I did hands on heart, but I'd never get there. And now here I bloody am."

"The Maiden of Metal" went on to mention what inspired the finishing move she used on Lyons to get the pinfall victory. As she calls it, Thunderstruck, a pop-up Shining Wizard, was inspired by someone once near and dear to WWE, and a former women's champion of the United Kingdom, where Rain hails from.