WWE's Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Release First Episode Of 'Pregnancy Vlog'

Belair closed out the 16-minute vlog by addressing the finger injury she sustained during her triple-threat championship match at WrestleMania 41. Once she realized the injury and recovery attached to it was more extensive than initially thought, Belair then had an important talk with Ford, whom she married in 2018.

"I originally thought it was gonna be a pretty straightforward recovery," Belair said. "They said eight to 12 weeks, but it just started not really healing correctly. It still won't bend to this day. That's as much as it'll do. I can't get in the ring. It kind of just got to the point where I hit four months and I have always wanted to have a baby. I'm not getting any younger, and honestly, this is what I want to do. I feel like for so long I was kind of putting what I wanted to do and myself on the back burner. Me and my husband, we had a talk. I kind of just told him, 'I'm ready just to do something for me, I've sacrificed enough, and I'm ready to have a baby.'"

Now at the age of 37, Belair is expecting her first child, whom she revealed as being a baby boy in another behind-the-scenes vlog. At the same time, the former Raw Women's Champion continues to heal from finger surgery she underwent in February. According to Belair, she not only broke her finger, but also lost a portion of the joint, which resulted in further complications on her road to recovery.

Prior to her WrestleMania 42 appearance, WWE last saw Belair standing in a ring when she served as the special guest referee for Jade Cargill and Naomi's No Holds Barred match at WWE Evolution in July 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Bianca Belair with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.