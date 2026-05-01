WWE's Cody Rhodes On Likelihood Of Match Against CM Punk: 'Who Knows? It's Difficult'

Now that the dust has settled from this year's WrestleMania 42, and Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, he's eyeing new competitors ready and hungry for a shot at his gold. One who is staying ready to write a new chapter in his career, CM Punk, teased for his opportunity at "The American Nightmare's" established piece of hardware soon after "The Showcase of the Immortals." Although Rhodes entertained Punk's initial idea by telling him to name a time and a place, does Rhodes fancy this dream-like match with the same intensity as Punk does?

"A dream match that I'd like to be part of is probably myself vs. CM Punk. The likelihood of it happening – who knows?" the champion said on ESPN's "3 Count" Q&A. "Wrestling has gotten more – it's difficult, you know? We're collaborators these days, so it's difficult. I don't know if he'd want that and I don't even know if I would want it, but I know it just would be really great and be very good for wrestling."

Punk's throne as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion toppled after "The OTC" Roman Reigns reclaimed his relevancy on night two of WrestleMania 42 on April 19. As of this report, neither Punk nor Rhodes are scheduled to compete at WWE's next PLE (premium live event), Backlash, next Saturday, May 9. Rhodes is set to kick things off on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.