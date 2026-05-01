Brock Rechsteiner, Cousin Of WWE's Bron Breakker, Signs With NFL Team

Brock Rechsteiner, cousin of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, and son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, has signed with the Tennessee Titans, according to "Big Poppa Pump" on social media. The elder Steiner took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to share a graphic regarding his son's signing. The graphic comes from the Instagram account of US Sports Management.

Rechsteiner, a wide receiver, attended Jacksonville State and went undrafted before being signed to the Titans. According to ESPN statistics, last season, Rechsteiner caught 36 receptions for a total of 383 yards and five touchdowns. He also had three carries for 17 yards and one touchdown. Rechsteiner logged zero fumbles throughout his time with the Gamecocks.

The Titans announced on Thursday evening the team had signed 11 undrafted free agents, but Rechsteiner was not listed among them. The team has yet to announce his signing on their official social media.

It was reported back in January 2025 that Rechsteiner had been offered a Next In Line (NIL) deal with WWE. He signed the deal the following month. In March, Steiner said he believed that Breakker had talked his cousin into the deal, and his son was "having a great time." While Rechsteiner has attended events like the Royal Rumble, and this year's WWE WrestleMania alongside his dad in the crowd, he has not appeared on WWE programming like "WWE NXT," and there are no reports of him ever visiting the WWE Performance Center during his college football days.

Rechsteiner isn't the only professional football player in the family. Before signing with WWE, Breakker, a fullback, was signed after going undrafted by the Baltimore Ravens in April 2020. He was released in August 2020, and made his professional wrestling debut later that year.