TNA's Ash By Elegance (FKA Dana Brooke) Reveals She's Undergoing Surgery

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Ash By Elegance, the former Dana Brooke in WWE, revealed on social media on Friday that she is undergoing surgery. Elegance, who has been battling an injury or health issue that she has yet to reveal more about since a retirement scare in 2025, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to reveal she was about to be taken off to surgery.

"Prayers up! Adds to my story I will share & hopefully help others going through what I am! Trust me you are not alone!" she posted, sharing a photo of her legs covered by blankets in a hospital bed. She didn't offer any more information about what her procedure was addressing.

Surgery time! Prayers up! Adds to my story I will share & hopefully help others going through what I am! Trust me you are not alone! pic.twitter.com/tyPB2ApQsk — Ash By Elegance (@Ashamae_Sebera) May 1, 2026

In Victory Road in September 2025, Elegance revealed she had to vacate the Knockouts Championship and step away from in-ring competition. She won the title at "WWE NXT" Heatwave earlier that year, dethroning then-champion Jacy Jayne in a triple threat match involving Masha Slamovich.

In her announcement, Elegance said that "life hands you curveballs," and she was "no longer able to compete and do what she loves to do." A battle royal for the title followed her announcement, which led to a match between Lei Ying Lee and Kelani Jordan for the title, where Jordan emerged victorious.

Elegance returned to action just five months later, in February, when she teamed with her Elegance Brand stablemates against then-champion Lei Ying Lee, Xia Brookside, and Indi Hartwell. Her most recent match came at TNA Rebellion on April 11, when the Elegance Brand defeated Mickie James, OBD, and Taryn Terrell in a Hardcore Country match.